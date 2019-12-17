The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda The Most Rev Stanley Ntagali has urged parents to stand firm for the families of the nation, salvation and a spirited fight against greed, witchcraft and corruption.

For the last three years, church of Uganda has been focusing on promoting the Family and Children, the back of a living and triumph nation.

In his Christmas message, the Archbishop said families are grappling with domestic violence, marital infidelity, pornography, human trafficking; defilement; pre-marital sex, homosexuality, abortion, illness and untimely deaths from road accidents, poor medical care for women giving birth, and preventable and treatable diseases that still take many lives.

“At Christmas, we need to remember that we are celebrating the birth of a child into a family. Like many of us, Jesus was born into poverty and grew up in a small village. God’s favour was not only on Jesus, but also on his mother, Mary, and his family. Remember the wise men that enriched this family with their treasures? I pray for such favour on our children and on our families today.”

He castigated parents and several adult relatives for being greedy, going to the shrines and engaging in witchcraft that puts children at risk of being sacrificed. And expressed his grievances over UN’s pro-promiscuity, pro-gay, and pro-abortion sexual agenda that are trying to infiltrate Uganda, sneaking through re-writing government policies and through UN-funded NGO’s.

“We continue to say ‘No’ to Comprehensive Sexuality Education and fully support UJCC’s efforts to intervene on this matter. We also say ‘No’ to efforts to legalize abortion. There is plenty of evidence that demonstrates that legalizing abortion is not a significant factor in reducing maternal mortality, despite the rhetoric we commonly hear. Abortion is just another form of child sacrifice and our government should not legalize it.” He said

He applauded the youths with support from our partners developed an App called ‘Just Good Work’ which is a free interactive mobile app that aims to promote safe migration and prevent human trafficking and exploitation of migrant workers in labour supply chains by providing informed, safe, transparent pathways to work. Just Good Work gives job-seekers and workers critical information on working abroad in simple, jargon- free, home language.

The app provides information and advice on your rights and responsibilities during the recruitment process and at work in your destination country. The app gives workers abroad guidance on accessing help and advice at every stage of their employment, including returning home. It provides insights into life and work in specific countries, on topics such as the weather, local customs and leisure activities.

The goal of the app is to make sure Ugandans have access to safe and decent work that enhances the quality of their lives and is free from exploitation. That they have the information they need to make safe decisions about taking work abroad.

“I send warm Christmas greetings to His Excellency, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Mama Janet Museveni and their entire family. To all our government and civic leaders, all the Bishops and their wives, the Clergy, Lay Readers and all Christians of the Church of Uganda. I also send my sincere greetings, along with prayers for a blessed Christmas to our Roman Catholic, Orthodox and Pentecostal brethren, and all those who have looked in hope to the Child who has been born and the Son who has been given, Jesus the Christ.”