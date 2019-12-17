MTN Uganda has decided to make its data bundles unlimited for its subscribers. The chief executive officer (CEO) Wim Vanhelleputte on Tuesday announced the ‘freedom data bundles’ saying they never expire as had been the case in the past.

Vanhelleputte announced the launch of the unlimited bundles during the inaugural annual information and technology (ICT) Expo at Nakawa and encouraged MTN subscribers to embrace the service.

“I take this opportunity to announce the long awaited MTN Freedom bundles. You can now get data bundles that never expire. Simply dial *150*7# to enjoy the freedom,” he said, adding that it has been the concern of subscribers in Uganda as well as Nigeria and Ghana where they have sister companies.

He said MTN subscribers would surf the internet till their data bundles are used up. At first all bundles would expires after 24 hours even if one had not used it from the time of subscribing.

The bundles have been welcomed by many MTN subscribers saying, it is the best Christmas present this year. “2020 blessings have been bestowed on us this early courtesy of MTN” One Muya Chris wrote on twitter.

The outgoing ICT minister Frank Tumwebaze, thanked MTN for the initiative, saying that it would boost ICT uptake in the country.

Despite the good gesture from telecom companies to make data cheap, subscriber still believe social media tax levied per day is a hindrance to the enjoyment of the internet. The Social Media tax requires users to pay a tax of Shs20 per day to access over-the-top (OTT) services

Recently the company introduced voice bundles that can call across all networks. Despite all the incentives, MTN subscribers have decried the depletion rate of data bundles and called for reduction of prices for people to embrace internet services.

However, analysts say MTN is using the freedom bundles as one of the strategies for government to renew its licences at favourable conditions.

Among others, Government wants MTN Uganda to register on the Uganda Securities Exchange so that Ugandans can buy shares in the company whose parent company MTN Group is domiciled in South Africa.