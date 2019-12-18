Uganda Cranes will face Eritrea in the final of the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup at the StarTimes Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Thursday.

This was confirmed after the two semi-final matches played on Tuesday, 17th December 2019.

Eritrea reached their first-ever final knocking out defending champions Kenya Harambee Stars 4-1.

Oscar Wamalwa (own goal), Abel Solomon Okbay, Michael Habte Gebremesqel and Robel Kidane found the goals for Eritrea while Wamalwa scored the consolation for Kenya.

Uganda progressed to the finals after overcoming Tanzania Taifa Stars 1-0 with the winning goal coming from striker Fahad Bayo four minutes from time.

Kenya and Tanzania, the two losing semi-finalists will now battle for third place before the final.

The two faced off in the group stages with Kenya winning 1-0 during a physical group B contest.

Thursday’s final between Uganda and Eritrea will also be a repeat of the group A contest where Uganda won 2-0.

Uganda Cranes will be eyeing their 15th title since 1926, the founding year of the tournament, arguably the oldest championship on the entire African continent.

2019 CECAFA Challenge Cup Final

Thursday, 19th December 2019

Uganda vs Eritrea

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4pm)