A team of surveyors hired from State House has revealed that the contested land in Muyenga which involves businessman Godfrey Kirumira and Mulago Hopital Surgeon, Dr. Ben Khingi isn’t Kirumiras.

The surveyors instead have blamed Kirumira of encroaching on the land which isn’t his and recommend that a wall constructed on the piece of land be erased down.

Kirumira and his neigbhours especially Dr. Khingi in the Muyenga suburb which is inhabited by the A class of Kampala has been at the centre of contention of the land which they claim is part of the public road drawing the involving of two army generals.

Both Mr Kirumira and Dr Khingi have been embroiled in the land dispute which resulted into a public face spat between Gen Elly Tumwine who doubles as Minister for Security and former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Charles Angina as they intervened on opposing sides.

Gen Angina, the deputy coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation is a tenant to Dr Khingi on the property neighbouring Hotel International 2000, Muyenga owned by Mr Kirumira.