Police has announced that they have commenced investigation into the where about of former NTV sports Journalist Leon Ssenyange.

Mr Ssenyange who lately is a rally navigator is reported to have gone missing yesterday night.

According to Kampala Metropolitan police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, Mr. Ssenyange went missing after he reportedly went out to watch a match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“We have started investigating a case of disappearance of Mr. Leon Ssenyange a rally navigator. Mr. Ssenyange disappeared yesterday at around 10:30pm. His colleagues left him at Throne Hotel going to watch a match between Barcelona FC and Real Madrid FC.

We appeal to anybody with information about the disappearance of Mr. Ssenyange to pass it in confidence to the nearest police station or ring telephone number 0800122291 (toll free)” Mr. Onyango wrote.