A group of Members of Parliament (MPs) have asked President Yoweri Museveni to reign on the minister for Security Gen. Elly Tumwine after he was last week captured in a video publicly humiliating Deputy Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, Lt. Gen. Charles Angina, also a former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces.

Gen. Tumwine humiliation of Angina in public came after the latter intervened in the land wrangle involving Kampala businessman and his neighbour in Muyenga, one of Kampala’s expensive places in terms of buying land.

MPs led by Elijah Okupa of Kasilo County aver that the manner in which Gen. Tumwine demeaned his fellow General Angina in public was uncalled for.

The MPs said it was high time Museveni who is the commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, took serious action on the conduct of Gen. Tumwine who they believe has gone beyond the limit.

However Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa said civilians should stop meddling into the affairs of the UPDF. However, Tumwine has in the past been complained about by fellow politicians as regards his discipline, with one minister recently labelling him a “bully”. Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal recently accused him of attacking her with a pistol.

UPDF Spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire recently said the matter involving the two generals will be handled according to the UPDF method of operation.

Top politicians from across regions of Uganda were not happy that Tumwine humiliated Angina in public, accusing him of “abusing” the army.

Meanwhile after a meeting, Angina and Kirumira have reconciled.