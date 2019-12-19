There was a fatal accident which occurred today morning at 6:00 AM along Mbarara Masaka highway at Rwegajo Biharwe that involved motor vehicle registration number UAM 338Y ranger rover and a motorcycle bajaj boxer registration number UEU 993F.
All the occupants of both the motor vehicle and motorcycle who are three in number died on the spot.
All bodies have been taken to Mbarara Regional referral hospital mortuary
The two occupants of the motorcycle have not been identified while the Driver of the Ranger rover UAM 338Y is a one Frank Rweranga.
According to police,the cause of accident has not been established as yet but investigations are still ongoing.
“We urge all motorists to remain vigilant on the road, avoid speeding especially during this festive season” said ASP Samson Kasasira Rwiizi Region police publicist.