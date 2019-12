Ugandan-born stage actress Sheila Atim has received a prestigious MBE (Member of the British Empire) honor from Prince William (Grandson of Queen Elizabeth).

Atim, 28, is best known for her role as Marianne in the original production of Girl from the North Country and was given the honour by the Duke of Cambridge. She went to the UK from Uganda at only five months old.

She has also played Emilia opposite Mark Rylance’s Iago in Othello, at the Globe, in 2018.