Budadiri West MP and FDC Secretary General, Nathan Nandala Mafabi recently joined residents in Mbale district to vend roasted maize in a bid to lure them into the opposition party as 2021 general elections fever hits politicians.

“If we want their attention, we must reach out and create rapport. Today, i joined my brother in Shikoye village, Bushiende Sub County in Mbale to vend maize. We made sales but importantly, they got the message of the need for change,” he said.

Reacting to Nandala’s new campaign strategy to attract supporters into FDC, many Ugandans posted on Facebook as:

Jasper Mayeku Nathan: “That is what is known as philosopher politics, show the crooked bunch in power how real leaders ought to reach, work with and learn from the people they represent. If you allow me borrow from the fishermens’ scotch the river bodies of almost all sizes of fish (the “kokotta”) fishing technique, a technique usually deployed by fishermen to ensure no fish is left behind in the water ( in yr case as a politician,no living behind all you represent in various fora. Go for it my young bro’, not even sky can inhibit yr drive to serve the Ba’masaaba.Bless you.”

Kasereka Moses: “ Mr. Nandala Mafabi, you could have been a true politician if you booked the whole venders stock and distributed it free and on payment I expect you to pay Sh 500K so that the seller can Improve his business. That is what politicians do not clowns.”

Patrick Kandole: “They may think it is mockery unless you then show then better technology of roasting and boosting market. And maybe what can we do with the waste products the Combs and covers. In Kenya they make animal feeds.”

Azizi Mugoya: “I wish all FDC party members were on ground, we wouldn’t tussle any much this tyme.thanks bro.”

Kananga Joshua: “Hop u didn’t pocket some papers 4 (for) ur personal gain.”

JJ Mugabe “Thats when u know time for votes is near.”