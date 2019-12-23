US-based Kenyan scholar Prof Makau Mutua has castigated the move by Uganda’s Makerere University to name an institute after Deputy President William Ruto.

Is there a story unfolding in your community? Let Hivisasa know

In a tweet, on Sunday night, Mutua termed Makerere’s action as an ‘absurd’ and ‘totally inconceivable’ ‘blunder’ that was poised to spoil the reputation of higher education in Uganda.

He argued that the news had turned the once- respectable institution into an object of ridicule.

“A William Ruto Leadership Institute @MakerereU is the most absurd and utterly inconceivable blunder in the history of higher education in Africa. Today @MakerereU is the laughing stock of the world,” adding that “I expect students, faculty, and staff to quickly erase this abomination. Now!”

Lasr Saturday, DP Ruto presided over the laying of the foundation stone of William Ruto Leadership Institute at Makerere University, a ceremony that was graced by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.

The institute will collaborate with others across Africa in training and research on issues concerning the continent and its relation to global matters.