Police in Kisoro have arrested a driver after the bus he was driving got involved in an accident, injuring two passengers.

The Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, Elly Maate, says the accident occurred Monday morning at Kagano along Rubanda-Kisoro road in Kisoro district.

The bus, registration number UAV 118U, belongs to Bismarkan Company.

Police say the casualties are Natalie Uwamahoro, 27 and her eight-year-old son, Eria Kamuchanga.

The injured were rushed to Healed Medical Centre for treatment, while the bus driver was charged with traffic offence vide case reference TAR 45/2019, registered at Kisoro Police station.