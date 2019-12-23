The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Martin Okoth Ochola has admitted that this year has been full of challenges and computing demands on crime and safety because of the selected incidents of violent crimes that created fear in the public.

In his Christmas message read by Polly Namaye the deputy police spokesperson in a weekly police press briefing at Naguru, IGP Okoth Martin Ochola noted that some of the registered selected violent incidents included murder by shooting, aggravated robberies, kidnappings, murder of boda boda riders among others

IGP Ochola said that police adopted several strategies and initiatives that included an expensive crime prevention initiative, response effectiveness through community outreaches, DNA finger printing and automated fingerprint analysis among others which have helped in the crackdown of these selected violent incidents.

He also maintained that police would continue with their operational activities in the New year with a focus on serious and dangerous criminals who always tend to undermine the safety of the public and Visitors to the country.

Ochola revealed that so far the festive month is generally peaceful because they encountered and disrupted the advance preparations of criminals early enough with coordination of other security agencies like UPDF, ISO, CMI among others. He appealed to the public to remain vigilant and consider their safety as the first priority while they celebrate.