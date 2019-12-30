As 2020 sets in, things are not well for troubled Deputy Governor Louis Kasekende as his stay at the Bank of Uganda comes to an end.

According to reliable source at BoU, Dr. Kasekende is supposed to leave the number two slot at the central bank mid January 2020. However, it is understood that given that the board hasn’t renewed or given him an extension of the contract, this has forced Dr. Kasekende to lobby the powerful figures within government without success.

Eagle Online has reliably learnt from credible sources that forced with no clear position on his contract, Kasekende over the weekend sent emissaries and led by former Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Monitoring, Gerald Ssendawula and Catholic clerics to President Yoweri Museveni’s country home of Rwakitura over the weekend to lobby the president with a view of retaining him Kasekende at BoU.

The delegation which is reported to have been dominated by male clerics argued that it is true BoU needs urgent changes but the changes must be uniform and implemented at a given time without necessarily targeting some individuals. It is common in Uganda for politicians and technocrats to run back to religious leaders for protection or seeking job promotion. And given that Kasekende is faced with uncertainty in his contract, an awkward situation with little assistance but rather to fall back to religious and political leaders to lobby the president.

Earlier on, reports emerged that Kasekende had unsuccessfully tried to meet President Museveni in an effort to try and explain himself before the appointment authority. Kasekende could have resorted to lobbying the religious leaders after his key contacts in State House were reshuffled and therefore, it complicates matters for him.

Eagle Online has also been informed that Kasekende over the weekend was in Kabale meeting the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance and Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi.

Parliament recommended changes at BoU after the Commissions, State Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) investigations recommended that there is leadership deficit at BoU.