Mr Murathe said that once the new political dispensation envisaged in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report comes into force, Mr Kenyatta will have the right to vie for any post since he will remain the de facto leader of Jubilee Party, and could even claim the proposed post of Prime Minister.

His argument was that the political alignments that will arise once the BBI proposals are implemented will see the leader of the majority party in the National Assembly form the government, in a coalition with other parties, and that this has the potential to ensure President Kenyatta does not disappear from the radar after the 2022 polls.

“The only thing the President can’t do is to run for Presidency but, under the new political dispensation envisaged by the BBI team, we anticipate new political formations that will be all-encompassing and inclusive,” said Mr Murathe.

“Nothing stops the President, as the leader of Jubilee, to head the government as the Executive Prime Minister as long as the party remains the largest in Kenya.”

RUTO’S AMBITIONS

His comments, coming just a day after Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said corrupt members of the party will not be allowed to vie for leadership positions in the New Year, could be interpreted to mean that President Kenyatta intends to retain control of the party and oversee its transition beyond his presidential term.

That, also, will be viewed by politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto as a blow to his presidential ambitions.

Mr Murathe was categorical about that, saying “sorry” to the Tangatanga brigade that has been clamouring for Jubilee Party elections and cautioning them that the party leader’s post will be reserved for Mr Kenyatta.

It is not clear yet as to whether Mr Ruto wants to assume leadership of Jubilee next year, even though his lieutenants have given that indication in informal gatherings and addresses across the country.

“Why is the clamour for elections coming from them?” asked Mr Murathe. “Them” in his question referring to Ruto allies.

“Let them know and understand that the President will remain the party leader come rain or shine and, if they have plans to contest that, let them bring it on. The earlier, the better.”

LAWSUIT AGAINST RUTO

Mr Murathe resigned from Jubilee Party leadership in January this year in the wake of intense infighting after he vowed to do everything possible, including going to the Supreme Court, to stop Mr Ruto from becoming the country’s fifth President.

His sentiments will be interpreted as a continuation of that hardline stance against the Deputy President.

When he resigned, he cited conflict of interest in his bid to block Mr Ruto’s presidential bid.