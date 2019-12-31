The Spokesperson of Uganda Police Force, ACP Fred Enanga has confirmed that police and other sister agencies escorted South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka back to Entebbe airport to oversee her board back to her country

Enanga said that the immigration authorities reached an agreement to deport back Chaka Chaka when it was discovered that she was only granted a visa as an ordinary visitor but not a performing artist.

Enanga said Chaka Chaka was given a tourist visa which apparently does not permit anyone to engage in any income generating activity like music concerts.

Ms Chaka Chaka who is loved by the Ugandan audience was yet to perform at the end of year event organised by Buganda kingdom. The king (Kabaka) of Buganda who usually presides over the event was expected to grace it.

However, Eagle Online understands that underlying factor why Chaka Chaka was deported was what the Kampala regime views as her close link to musician/politician Robert Kyagulanyi who is known as Bobi Wine.

In July last year, Ms Chaka Chaka performed in Uganda during a charity concert in Kampala, she referred to Bobi Wine as Uganda’s Nelson Mandela.

She called on the Kampala establishment to free Mr. Bobi Wine who was then in custody battling treason charges. She also called on President Yoweri Museveni who has ruled the East African nation for 35 years to give way for another person to take on the mantle. However, her message to Mr. Museveni was viewed by his handlers as an attack on their leader.