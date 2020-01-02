The Stanbic Uganda Cup Round of 64 draws were successfully held at Turaco Hall, Serena Hotel on Thursday, 2nd January 2020.
The FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo flanked by the Federation director of competitions Hajjati Aisha Nalule and the Stanbic Bank head of marketing and communication Daniel Ogong attended the draws.
The sponsors, Stanbic Bank reaffirmed commitment towards sponsorship with an increased package of Shs 132M in total.
The breakdown for the top performers will see the winner will now take Shs 40M, runners up Shs 20M, Semifinalists (12M each), quarter finalists (Shs 6M each) and round of 16 (Shs 3 M each)
The matches for round of 64 will kick off between 20th to 26th January 2020 at various play grounds across the country.
The winner of the competition will represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Full List of the Stanbic Uganda Cup draws:
Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels – Kampala
Kampala University Vs Kataka – Luweero
Bugoigo (Buliisa) Vs Wakiso Giants – Buliisa
Catida Vs KCCA – Kampala
Admin (Tororo) Vs Police – Tororo
Fire Fire Vs Light SS – Kanyanya
Kiryandongo United Vs Kigezi Home Boyz – Kiryandongo COU play ground
Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti play ground
Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale
Kajjansi United Vs Vipers – Uganda Clays Playground, Kajjansi
St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru
Busia Young Vs Busoga United – Busia Play ground
Six O’clock (Bushenyi) Vs Kitara – Bushenyi
Super Eagles (Gulu) Vs SC Villa – Gulu
Mvara (Arua) Vs BUL – Arua
Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Koboko
Kakira United Vs Mbarara City – Kakira
Star Light Vs Tooro United – Soroti
Bugamba (Rwampara) Vs Onduparaka – Rwampara
Chimpanzee (Bundibungyo) Vs Nyamityobora – Bundibungyo
Gadafi (Jinja) Vs MYDA – Gadafi Barracks play-ground, Jinja
Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Luweero
Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi
SanSiro (Mbale) Vs Kyetume – Sansiro play ground
Kigezi FC Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Stadium, Kabale
Young Elephants (Nyoya) Vs Marines – Nyoya
Katwe United Vs Proline – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo
U-Touch (Gulu) Vs Water – Gulu
Free Stars (Mukono) Vs Saviours – Mukono
Ggaba Vs Kiboga Young – Ggaba
FHL (Moyo) Vs Ndejje University – Moyo Play grounds.
Dove (Masindi) Vs New Villa – Katushabe Play-ground, Masindi