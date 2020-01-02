The Stanbic Uganda Cup Round of 64 draws were successfully held at Turaco Hall, Serena Hotel on Thursday, 2nd January 2020.

The FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo flanked by the Federation director of competitions Hajjati Aisha Nalule and the Stanbic Bank head of marketing and communication Daniel Ogong attended the draws.

The sponsors, Stanbic Bank reaffirmed commitment towards sponsorship with an increased package of Shs 132M in total.

The breakdown for the top performers will see the winner will now take Shs 40M, runners up Shs 20M, Semifinalists (12M each), quarter finalists (Shs 6M each) and round of 16 (Shs 3 M each)

The matches for round of 64 will kick off between 20th to 26th January 2020 at various play grounds across the country.

The winner of the competition will represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Full List of the Stanbic Uganda Cup draws:

Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels – Kampala

Kampala University Vs Kataka – Luweero

Bugoigo (Buliisa) Vs Wakiso Giants – Buliisa

Catida Vs KCCA – Kampala

Admin (Tororo) Vs Police – Tororo

Fire Fire Vs Light SS – Kanyanya

Kiryandongo United Vs Kigezi Home Boyz – Kiryandongo COU play ground

Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti play ground

Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale

Kajjansi United Vs Vipers – Uganda Clays Playground, Kajjansi

St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru

Busia Young Vs Busoga United – Busia Play ground

Six O’clock (Bushenyi) Vs Kitara – Bushenyi

Super Eagles (Gulu) Vs SC Villa – Gulu

Mvara (Arua) Vs BUL – Arua

Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Koboko

Kakira United Vs Mbarara City – Kakira

Star Light Vs Tooro United – Soroti

Bugamba (Rwampara) Vs Onduparaka – Rwampara

Chimpanzee (Bundibungyo) Vs Nyamityobora – Bundibungyo

Gadafi (Jinja) Vs MYDA – Gadafi Barracks play-ground, Jinja

Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Luweero

Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

SanSiro (Mbale) Vs Kyetume – Sansiro play ground

Kigezi FC Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Stadium, Kabale

Young Elephants (Nyoya) Vs Marines – Nyoya

Katwe United Vs Proline – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

U-Touch (Gulu) Vs Water – Gulu

Free Stars (Mukono) Vs Saviours – Mukono

Ggaba Vs Kiboga Young – Ggaba

FHL (Moyo) Vs Ndejje University – Moyo Play grounds.

Dove (Masindi) Vs New Villa – Katushabe Play-ground, Masindi