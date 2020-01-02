Former State Minister of Defence Peter Otai under Milton Obote two government between 1981-84 is dead

After the collapse of the Uganda Peoples’ Congress government, Otai in 1987, started a rebellion in Eastern Uganda especially Teso sub-region. Under Uganda People’s Army (UPA) and Otai as its leader the outfit gave hard times the government President Museveni in the area.

Otai is reported to have saved the current Minister of Internal Affairs Gen. Jeje Odongo when he was arrested and jailed in Luzira prison for treason after he was captured after attack on Kabamaba army barracks by rebels of National Resistance Army under the then rebel Yoweri Museveni.

He was the Minister of state for Defence from 1981 until the military coup that over threw Obote in 1985.

The rebellion was later ended through mediation between the National Resistance Movement governments under the Teso Commission.

Mr Otai went to exile in the UK where he has been until his death last night .Otai comes from Oderai, Soroti district .

According to family source Otai has been in comma for the last two weeks. Doctors have not yet communicated the course of his death.

Last year, Daily Monitor reported that Mr. Otai had sought President Museveni’s assurance to return home, which was granted. However, his home coming, hang in the balance for lack of money to facilitate his travel.

Tyson Iloot Otai, his son, said President Museveni sanctioned his father’s return and asked Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda to work out a plan, but it has not materialised.

“His Excellency President Museveni is an honest person. I met him at Serena Hotel in Kampala and he was happy about my father’s plan to return home. He promised several things but most of them have not been done by people around him,” Mr Iloot said last year.

UPC party leader Jimmy Akena told Eagle Online he had heard about the rumour but he was yet to confirm the passing on of their party member.

Joseph Ochieno a senior member of the UPC party told Eagle Online from London it is true Otai had passed on but said he has run his race. “I have heard so, he was unwell but am yet to speak to the family. He did his bit and NRA won’t accept”.