Vipers Sports Club have completed the signing of Paul Mucureezi from Mbarara City FC on a three-year contract with effect from January 3rd 2019, with an option for a further year.

The 27-year-old Cranes international winger is a versatile midfielder-cum-forward and joins The Venoms as a free agent having left Ankole Lions at the expiration of his contract last month.

The midfielder who is likely to make his debut when we play Kyetume FC next week on Friday at St Mary’s Stadium starts training officially tomorrow.

Mucureezi can play anywhere in the front three although his usual position is on the right wing. He is a very mobile player who can score and also create goals as well as quick on the counter attack.

Coach Edward Golola told the Vipers SC website: “Mucureezi is one of the best wingers or forwards in the Uganda Premier League. He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Vipers SC and he fits exactly the type of player we were looking for to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further. I am delighted he has signed with us.”

Mucureezi said: “l am thrilled to be joining Vipers SC. I have enjoyed my time at Mbarara City FC enormously and l have learned alot there. But I’m looking forward to another journey now with the Venoms. I’m keen to get started and make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win trophies.”