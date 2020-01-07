A total of 13,509 students are set to graduate during the 70th Graduation Ceremony of Makerere University. The four-day event will be held from Tuesday 14th to Friday 17th January 2020 at freedom square.

According to the list of graduands released by the Academic Registrar of Makerere University, Mr. Alfred Masikye Namoah, 420 Graduands obtained a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) above 4.40 hence attaining First Class Degrees.

The best student in the Humanities was Namukose Rita who obtained a CGPA of 4.92 in the Bachelor of International Business of Makerere University Business School, while Namayengo Sarah topped the Sciences with a CGPA of 4.83 in the Bachelor of Conservation Forestry and Product Technology of Makerere University.

He said first degree graduand will pay Shs 208,000 for Ugandans/East Africans and US$ 130, plus Shs 98,000 for Internationals as Convocation, Graduation, Transcript and Certificate fees before he/she can be allowed to graduate.

“Postgraduate Students who undertook their first degree course at Makerere University need not pay for Convocation,” Mr. Alfred Masikye Namoah said.

TUESDAY, 14TH JANUARY, 2020

College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences

College of Natural Sciences

College of Education and External Studies

College of Health Sciences

Tuesday graduation list

WEDNESDAY, 15TH JANUARY, 2020

College of Business and Management Sciences

College of Computing and Information Sciences

College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security

Wednesday graduation list

THURSDAY, 16TH January , 2020

Makerere University Business School

Thursday graduation list

DATE: FRIDAY, 17TH JANUARY, 2020

College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

School of Law

Friday graduation list