The patron of people power, a political pressure group in Uganda who doubles as the Kyadondo East MP for, Robert Kyagulanyi, has vowed to continue with his consultation meetings ahead of 2021 presidential elections.

The MP was yesterday arrested a head of his first consolation meeting at Our Lady of Good Counsel church in Gayaza, Catholic Parish after police declared it illegal under public order management (POMA). He was detained at Naggalama police station in Mukono district.

“As usual, these cowards have released us in the deep of the night. These illegal injustices only make us stronger, but most importantly reveal to us how scared the regime is. Thank you all for standing with us, the struggle continues.” The MP said shortly after being released from police custody.

The singer was last years cleared by the electoral commission to carry out countrywide consultations after declaring his ambitions to stand against the incumbent president Yoweri Museveni.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, they received Bobi wine’s the letter seeking for clearance a head of his consultation meetings and they will be checking it to confirm if he had fulfilled all requirements as asked for by the police under the provisions of the Public Order Management Act (POMA).

“He is supposed to notify the area LC1, police and the authorities then when the meeting is taking place we go and access whether the requirements are in place,” Mr Enanga

He was nabbed alongside People Power Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa, Latif Ssebagala, Benjamin Katana and Lewis Rubongoya.

According to the program, the MP will traverse through seven districts seeking for people’s views about his intentions to stand for presidency. The seven districts include Wakiso, Gulu, Lira, Adjumani, Yumbe, Lira and Zombo.