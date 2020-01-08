High Court judge Stephen Mubiru has ordered for separate trials of Executive Director of Quantum Express Logistics Mathew Kanyamunyu, his brother Joseph Kanyamunyu and girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari who are accused of murdering Kenneth Akena, a child rights activist.

Justice Mubiru ordered after defence lawyers led by Shaban Sanwa told court that one of the suspects, Joseph Kanyamunyu has not be able to attend because he is admitted in hospital.

The trial is scheduled to take three days at High court starting from today, January 8-10, 2020. Earlier, Court delayed to kick off for hours due lack of a French Interpreter for Munwangari.

The three are accused of shooting Akena on November 12, 2016 around Lugogo bypass. Prosecution alleges that on November 12, 2017 while at Game Stores, Kanyamunyu, in company of his girlfriend, allegedly shot Akena and drove him to Norvik hospital, where he died.

His brother Joseph Kanyamunyu is implicated on the condition that the telecom printouts indicated that he was contacted immediately after the incident, which puts him in position to be having some knowledge on the incident.

The prime suspects are currently on bail granted by Nakawa Grade one magistrate Noah Sajjabi on March 28, 2017. Mathew Kanyamunyu was bailed on October 4, 2017.