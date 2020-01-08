The minister of foreign affairs, Sam Kahamba Kuteesa, has handed over nine Rwandan nationals who were recently arrested by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

The handover happened at a time of heated cross boarder row between the two east African countries where President Paul is accusing Mr. Yoweri Museveni of facilitating the dissident group, Rwanda national congress (RNC) allegedly led by Gen Kayumba Nyamwasa who lives in South Africa.

Last year, Rwanda closed it boarders for Ugandan goods and has since stopped its nationals from traveling to Uganda. Since then there has been a number of arrests in both countries and shootings in the territory of Rwanda.

The Seven of the nine individuals were yesterday set free by General Court Martial. They were in detention since August 2017 on charges of illegal possession of firearms, army uniform and rounds of ammunition. They were arrested from various areas of Mbarara, Isingiro, and Kampala Districts by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence.

The released include; Renne Rututagungira, Bahati Mugenga, Emmanuel Rwamuco, Augustine Rutisiri, Etiene Nsanzabahizi, Charles Byaruhanga and Claude Iyakaleme.

Speaking at the hand over meeting at Serena hotel, Kuteesa said the release of Rwandan nationals is in line with the Uganda-Rwanda Memorandum of Understanding signed in Angola.

“Let me set the record straight. We have withdrawn all charges against them. These people were not arbitrary arrested. It was an act of goodwill and we hope it will be reciprocated.” He said

The High Commissioner of Rwanda to Uganda Maj Gen Frank Mugambage said this is a step in the right direction and I want to thank you.

“The principle of arbitrary arrests must stop and this is a step in the right direction “appreciated good beginning. Rwanda hopes that the journey of goodwill that has been started by Uganda will also put an end to the support of the elements against Rwanda.” he said