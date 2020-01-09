Struggling City Parents’ School located in Mengo near the Kabaka palace has been sold to Sir Apollo Kaggwa Schools. Eagle Online can authoritatively reavel.

City Parents’ once of one of the vibrant schools in the country has been struggling to sustain its brand on the market after some of the shareholders opted out due to poor performance and bickering amongest the school directors.

After Mr. Edward Bwerere Kasole selling Kampala Parents School (KPS) to city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia some parents walked away and formed City Parents’ School.

The school was first located at Pride Theatre before moving to Kabakajjala Road in Mengo. However, by the time of selling the school which used to be among the top Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) had collapsed.

However, the acquisition of school by Sir Apollo Kaggwa schools isn’t an automatic that it will regain its past glory as the Sir Apollo Kaggwa Schools are also struggling with alleged poor management coupled with recent the case of unexplained death a pupils at their Nakasero branch. Lately, parents of the Kaggwa schools have been complaining of unexplained hike in fees.