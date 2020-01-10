EAC Constitutional Experts are set to hold National Stakeholders Consultations for drafting the EAC Political Confederation Constitution from 14th to 20th January 2020, in Burundi.

The objective of the Consultations, which will be held in Bujumbura, Gitega, Ngozi and Makamba, is to obtain stakeholders’ views on their interest and other key issues that will better inform the drafting of a model Political Confederation and subsequently a Confederal Constitution in line with the principle of a people-centred Community.

The national stakeholder’s consultations are also expected to enhance awareness on the ongoing Constitutional making process for transforming the EAC into a Political Confederation, as well as prepare the public in general to give their inputs into the draft Constitution once it will be drafted.

“National Stakeholders’ Consultations will ensure participation of EAC citizens in the integration process and particularly the Political Federation pillar,” said EAC Secretary General, Amb. Liberat Mfumukeko.

“The drafting of the EAC Political Confederation Constitution is being undertaken by a team of Constitutional Experts nominated by the Partner States. The 18-member team is chaired by Hon. Justice Dr. Benjamin Odoki, the Chief Justice Emeritus of Uganda,” said Amb. Mfumukeko, adding that it was anticipated that the Confederation Constitution-making process would be completed by 2022 with its adoption by the Summit.

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza is expected to launch the Burundi Stakeholders Consultations on 15th January, 2020 in Gitega.

The Team of Constitutional Experts held the first National Stakeholders Consultations for drafting the EAC Political Confederation Constitution in the Republic of Uganda in November 2018, which forum also served as the launch of the process.