Lwemiyaga county legislator Theodore Ssekikubo has been arrested for allegedly inciting the public to forcefully move cattle in a quarantine area.

His arrest proceeds Gen Elly Tumwine’s directive to close the cattle business following the outbreak of Foot and Mouth disease in the cattle corridor.

According to Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga the MP is currently being held at Masaka Central Police station as investigations take center step.

The two ministries Gen Elly Tumwine and State Minister in charge of Animal Industry Joy Kabatsi mandated to champion the fight against trans-boundary diseases, embroiled in a fight on who takes lead and how the cattle quarantine should be enforced.

Kabatsi has always accused Tumwine of being arrogant and too harsh while enforcing the cattle quarantine. She says all what the officers from the Security ministry have on their mind is stopping movement of all animals regardless of where they are coming from, which is jeopardizing the animal industry and causing more loses to herders who are already strained by the cattle diseases.

Since last week, the Sembabule district Police Commander Denis Musinguzi deployed riot personnel in Lwemiyaga where they have been engaging herdsmen in running battles to foil their attempts of taking livestock to market places, which were eventually also closed down.

The herdsmen have always said that the disease was manned down and this is a move aimed at making them poor.