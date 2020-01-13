Masaka High Court has charged Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo, with illegal possession of firearms and four other counts, remanding him to Masaka central prison.

Ssekikubo, one of the NRM rebel MPs who don’t agree entirely with the party on certain political matters in the country, was arrested last Friday for attempting to forcefully enter the Lwemiyaga cattle market that had been closed over the outbreak of foot and mouth disease is facing fresh charges of illegal possession of a firearm and malicious damage to property among others.

While appealing before Masaka chief magistrate on Monday, the court heard that in 2010, during the NRM party primaries Ssekikubo shot Habibu Nsamba Kanyarutoke a security officer during a hotly contested party primary where Ssekikubo was contesting with Patrick Nkalubo.

Court also heard that Ssekikubo maliciously damaged electoral materials for NRM Party that were being used in the party primaries, and obstructed police officers from doing their work.

Ssekikubo was also charged with inciting violence.

Ssekikubo through his lawyer Medard Lubega Ssegona, had applied for bail after presenting four sureties including Sembabule woman Member of Parliament Hanifah Kawooya, MP Barnabas Tinkasimire, MP Florence Namayanja, and Johnson Kamugisha.

However, the presiding magistrate Deogratius Ssejemba told the court that he needed some time to study Ssekikubo’s case file, adjourning the matter to tomorrow.