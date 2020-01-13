Uganda Police have finally established the identity of a man who was killed and his body dumped in Mukono district days ago.

Kampala metropolitan deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said the deceased, a one Ronald Mutebi Gugwa, 33, a businessman and resident of Walusibi village in Mukono District was murdered and his body dumped in Mukono by a yet to be established motor vehicle.

Today after running his mug shot picture on social media, his relatives showed up at police and identified him.

The deceased was a fishmonger along Senyi landing site, SSI sub-county in Buikwe District.

Police say they have arrested suspects implicated in the murder.