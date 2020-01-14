Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament, Theodore Ssekikubo, has been granted Shs 10 million non cash bail after spending a night in Masaka Central Prison.

The vocal MP was arrested on Friday for allegedly inciting the public to forcefully move cattle in a quarantine area.

Yesterday Ssekikubo was arraigned before Masaka Chief Magistrates Court and charged with illegal possession of firearms, attempted murder, obstructing Stephen Okwi Okedi, the Sembabule District Police commander and his junior, Idi Kigenyi, who were on duty.

Through his lawyers led Medard Lubega Seggona, Ssekikubo applied for bail and presented four sureties including Sembabule woman Member of Parliament Hanifah Kawooya, MP Barnabas Tinkansimiire, MP Florence Namayanja, and Johnson Kamugisha.

His application was however rejected after state prosecutor, Aminah Akasa, told court that Ssekikubo doesn’t respect court orders. The MP was subsequently remanded to Masaka Central Prison where he spent a night.

And today, efforts to deny the MP bail application was objected by Masaka Chief Magistrate Derogations Ssejemba after prosecution failed to adduce evidence of where the legislator skipped court hearings.

Prosecution also avers that Ssekikubo, while armed, threatened Emmanuel Ssekimpi, then NRM returning officer in Sembabule District, which they said was violent.

The particular offence was committed during the ruling NRM party primaries in 2010 when Ssekikubo was contesting against Patrick Nkalubo.