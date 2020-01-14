President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique has received a special congratulatory message from his counterpart President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the President’s Office in Maputo in Mozambique.

President Museveni hailed the bilateral relations between the two countries of Mozambique and Uganda.

The congratulations message was delivered on behalf of President Yoweri Museveni by his Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi.

President Museveni wished his counterpart Nyusi a successful tenure in office with continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Mozambique.

Nyusi said that Mozambique is the second home of Museveni and he appreciates the visit of the President in 2018.

He pledged to visit Uganda and further boost the bilateral and mutual interests between the two countries.

Ssekandi there after addressed a press conference and said that the NRM government is extremely grateful to the political and democratic mentorship given to the NRA/NRM revolutionaries that ushered in the current government in 1986.

He thanked the people of for continuing electing President Nyusi and the FRELIMO party in general.

He said he was pleased to be at the swearing in ceremony.

He said that the training given to the Fronasa prepared President Museveni and which has enabled the country, Uganda, to entrench peace and also export it to other countries like, Somalia, DRC and Burundi.

The meeting and press conference were attended by the Minister of Foreign of Mozambique Jose Pacheco, senior officials in the President’s Office of Mozambique and the deputy principal private secretary to Ssekandi Kityamuweesi Musubire