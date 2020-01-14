The outgoing Minister of ICT & National Guidance, Frank Tumwebaze has today officially handed over office to his successor, Judith Nabakooba who was among other appointees sworn in yesterday at State House Entebbe.

While addressing guests at the handover ceremony Nabakooba and her Junior Peter Ogwang Ogwang stated that they would allow corruption in the ministry.

Nabakooba who doubles as Mityana Woman MP was late last year appointed by President Yoweri Museveni as new ICT minister in a minor reshuffle that saw her processor Tumwebaze moved to the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

Minister Nabakooba said she will not allow corruption in her ministry and asked the staff to work hard for effective service delivery.

Minister Ogwang on his part pledged to diligently serve the ICT sector. On behalf of the appointing authority and my own behalf, I pledge to work diligently to serve the ICT sector. I know how far honourable Frank Tumwebaze has brought this sector and we are not here to let him down but to make it even better,” he said.

Ogwang Ogwang also asked for support from the ministry’s agencies and departments as he and his boss Nabakooba take office. Like Nabakooba, he said they won’t allow corruption to thrive in the ICT ministry. “We shall not tolerate corruption,” he said.

During yesterday’s swearing in ceremony of the new ministers, Museveni urged them to fight corruption in their ministries.

The handover ceremony took place in the boardroom of the ICT ministry in Kampala. Representatives from different departments and agencies that fall under ICT ministry attended the colourful ceremony held Tuesday morning. They include ICT Permanent Secretary Vincent Bagire, Uganda Communications Commission Executive Director Eng. Moses Mutabazi and Executive Director of Uganda Media Centre Ofwono Opondo, among others.

While addressing the audience, Tumwebaze said government had invested resources in connecting Uganda through broadband infrastructure. “Without broadband, any activity you’d want done wouldn’t be executed,” he said.

“Together with Uganda Media Centre, we communicated Cabinet decisions to the people of Uganda. Previously, these important decisions were secretive. We also established Government Communication Interactive Centre as a link of the citizens to the Government of Uganda,” Tumwebaze said.

Tumwebaze congratulated his counterpart Nabakooba and her junior Ogwang for being appointed to cabinet and assured the new leadership of the agencies’ cooperation and enthusiasm.

Bagire, while appreciating Tumwebaze, said the ICT ministry always got support from the former boss in carrying out its roles. We have had the best support we ever need from the minister in implementing the roles of the Ministry & staff here can testify,” he said.

Other agencies under ICT Ministry include; National Information Technology Authority (NITA) and Uganda Broadcasting Corporation represented by Deputy Managing Director Maurice Mugisha at the handover ceremony.