Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament, Theodore Sekikubo has been arrested again after being granted court bail yesterday.

The police have confirmed his arrest, saying Ssekikubo is in cells for inciting violence. “All I can tell you is that he will appear in court tomorrow,” said Paul Kangave, the Greater Masaka Region Police Spokesperson.

Ssekikubo who subscribes the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party but regarded as undisciplined by his party, was first arrested on Friday last week and remanded for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm, engaging in acts calculated to cause death, inciting violence and causing physical injuries to voters.

His arrest followed attempts by cattle keepers to forcefully enter Lwemiyaga Cattle Market, in protest against the continued ban on the movement of cattle due to Foot and Mouth disease. Ssekikubo is said to have urged the herdsmen to invade the closed market.

He denied all the charges brought against him, and was later remanded to Masaka Central Prison.

He was however granted a non-cash bail of Shs10 million yesterday.