About 67 defilement cases have been registered in the eastern Uganda border district of Busia since the beginning of the year 2020, causing worry among district leaders.

According to Patrick Lule, the operation commander at Busia Central Police Station majority of the cases registered are from Masafu, Masaba, Buteba and Busitema Sub Counties, involve girls between 14 and 17 years of age who were defiled by married men aged above 30.

According to the Penal Code Act, any person who performs a sexual act with another person who is below the age of eighteen years, commits a felony known as defilement and is on conviction liable to life imprisonment.

Any person who performs a sexual act with another person who is below the age of eighteen years in any of the circumstances specified in subsection (4) of the Penal Code commits a felony called aggravated defilement and is, on conviction by the High Court, liable to suffer death.