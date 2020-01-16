The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will start on 9 January after its dates were moved, hosts Cameroon have announced.

The tournament was scheduled to take place in June and July but was changed because of the “unfavourable” weather in the country at that time of year.

It means a number of European clubs could be without first-team players at a crucial stage of the season.

The 2019 tournament in Egypt was the first one to be held in the summer.