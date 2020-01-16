Makerere University top administrators are to be investigated and may face penalties and sanctions for procuring the institution’s 70th graduation gowns from China instead of Uganda, The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) has warned.

The Acting PPDA Executive Director Mr. Uthman Segawa warned on Thursday while addressing journalists about procurement issues in the country. He was speaking at the Uganda Media Centre.

Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, yesterday apologised for failure to secure gowns for all the 13,509 graduands who are receiving their academic awards.

The university had up to yesterday not delivered all the gowns for its graduands following a disagreement between management and the supplier, something that sparked panic and protests among the affected students.

Addressing the congregation during the first day of the four-graduation ceremony yesterday, Prof Nawangwe said the university was doing everything possible to stop recurrence of the same mistakes.