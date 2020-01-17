Due to the changes in the schedule of the 2021 AFCON Final Tournament in Cameroon from June to January, the qualifying fixtures for Uganda Cranes and other African Countries were adjusted by the football governing body on the African Continent (CAF).

Uganda Cranes will now play back to back against South Sudan between 23rd – 31st March 2020. The two games were meant to be played between 31st August and 8th September 2020.

However, the match against Burkina Faso that was slated for October 2020 is now scheduled between 1st – 9th June 2020.

In the last qualifying Group match, Uganda will play Malawi away between the dates of 31st August and 8th September 2020.

Uganda Cranes is unbeaten in Group B after 2 games played against Burkina Faso (0-0) away and Malawi (2-0) at home. The results put Uganda in the driving seat with 4 points and a better 2 goal difference over Burkina Faso in the second position (also 4 points).

After the confirmation of the changes in fixtures by CAF, Uganda Cranes will have a busy schedule in March for both the Senior A-Team and the local-based CHAN Team that will be playing the final tournament in the same month in Cameroon.

The Changes also affected the start of FIFA World cup 2022 World Cup Qualifiers which have now been switched from March to October 5th-13th.

AFCON 2021 Group B remaining Fixtures

Match Day 3 & 4

23rd – 31st March 2020

Uganda Vs South Sudan

South Sudan Vs Uganda

Match Day 5

1st – 9th June 2020

Uganda vs Burkina Faso

Match Day 6

31st August – 8th September 2020

Malawi vs Uganda