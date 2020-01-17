Lycamobile has officially entered the local market and the likes of MTN Uganda, Airtel Uganda and Uganda Telecom Ltd, among others that provide voice and internet services.

Lycamobile was launched by the first deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Moses Ali, who represented President Yoweri Museveni, during the colourful night event at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Ali said the company’s entry into the market was is a testimony that the longstanding peace, security and stability is key in the development trajectory of the country and investment agenda.

Ali, however, tasked Lycamobile proprietors to lower the cost of data, a challenge that many customers in the country have decried.

“You will not regret your decision. Technology is no longer a choice by a necessity. Also, ensure that low-cost data service accessibility is achieved. I encourage you to always come up with practical solutions to grow our economy,” he said, rallying youth to take advantage of the Lycamobile services to solve societal needs.

“It is up to the consumers to take full advantage of this healthy competition,” he said.

With an official handover of the Lycamobile SIM card, Ali launched the mobile company, kicking into motion the operation of the telecom, which joins the likes of MTN, Airtel and Uganda Telecom Ltd, among others who currently operate in what the Minister of ICT, Judith Nabakooba, described as a tough but interesting market.

“The entry is a welcome development. Competition is good and it encourages innovation. Your investment is a sign and vote of confidence in our policies. Focus on broadband policy connectivity to enable affordability, digital inclusion and innovation,” Nabakooba said.

Founded in 2002 by a Sri Lanka-British citizen, Allirajah Subaskaran, the company has a net worth of two billion euros and boosts of 15 million customers across the globe.

According to Vinay Alapati, the Lycamobile director Uganda, the company will use Uganda as its base to explore the East African market. The company, which also operates in South Africa as a virtual technology company, has ventured into mobile network activities for the first time in Uganda.

“It is a partnership with the people of Uganda,” Alapati said, explaining that his dream is to expand the company to all the East Africa Community member states.

He said the company will also will offer special internet connectivity discounts to students in order to boost innovation and technological advances among the youth.