Makerere University is set to establish a centre of excellence in the honor of the outgoing Archbishop of Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Stanley Ntagali.

The centre will focus on either research, conflict resolution or peace studies depending on his wish.

This was revealed today by Prof. Eria Hisali the Principal of Makerere University’s College of Business and Management Sciences (COBAMS) who represented the university’s Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe during the farewell service for Ntagali at St Francis Chapel, Makerere University.

“The Lord has abundantly blessed Archbishop Ntagali and as such, a lot has been achieved under his leadership. The centre of excellence will be to keep his legacy alive,” Hisali said.

He commended Ntagali for preaching the gospel of development, peace and reconciliation which was exhibited through a calm and peaceful tenure as the 8th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda.

“I am blessed to have heard a lot of your sermons Your Grace. They were so inspiring and transformational. You are leaving behind a very powerful legacy and we want to thank the Lord for enabling you to achieve all those landmark achievements,” he said.

St Francis Chapel’s Chaplain, Rev Onesmus Asiimwe applauded Ntagali for his tremendous achievements in the spiritual realm which have also been manifested in physical infrastructure.

He commended the Archbishop for the completion of Archbishop Janani Luwum Church House which had stalled for 40 years.

He further lauded him for the establishment of Uganda Martyrs Museum in Namugongo, construction of All Saints Cathedral Kampala, his firm stand for the authority of Scripture against same sex unions, his focus on Mission, Evangelism and Family life Ministry, Insurance of clergy and Christians through the KIDO Program, creation of new Dioceses, revitalization of Youth and Students Ministry and maintaining peace in the entire Province.

“I have had the singular privilege of serving under three Archbishops and I have seen turbulent times in COU. I can testify that the Province has never been this peaceful,” Asiimwe said.

On his part, Ntagali appreciated the cordial relationship between the university management and the Church.

He welcomed the idea of the University establishing a Centre of Excellence in his honor and pledged total support to see the idea come to fruition.

Quoting Acts 20:32, he commended Christians of St Francis Chapel Makerere to God and to the word of His Grace to build them up and give them the inheritance among those who are sanctified.

Ntagali is set to retire on 1st March 2020 when he turns the Church of Uganda’s Constitutional retirement age of 65 years and will hand over to Rt Rev Dr Samuel Stephen Kazimba Mugalu the Bishop of Mityana Diocese who was elected by the House of Bishops on 28th August 2019 as the 9th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and 8th Bishop of the Diocese of Kampala.