Uganda has been placed in Pot two ahead of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers draw that are scheduled for Tuesday, 21 January 2020 at the Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo, Egypt.

The seeding was based on the FIFA World Rankings of December 2019.

There will be ten groups with games starting in March 2020 and coming to an end in October 2021. The sides will play home-and-away fixtures.

The ten group winners will be drawn into five two-legged knockout ties to be played in November 2021. The five victors advance to the final tournament.

The Qatar World cup will be played from 21st November to 18th December 2022.

The Pots:

Pot 1: Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali, Congo DR.

Pot 2: Burkina Faso, South Africa, Guinea, Uganda, Cape Verde, Gabon, Benin, Zambia, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire.

Pot 3: Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Niger, Central African Republic, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau.

Pot 4: Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Djibouti.