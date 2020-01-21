Cabinet has approved the ratification of the bilateral air services agreements (BASAS) peddled at liberalizing commercial civil aviation services between various countries in the region.

The signing of BASAS agreements has been Okayed months after the revival of the defunct Uganda airlines. Last year, Uganda received four Bombardier CRJ900 regional Aircrafts, which were ordered by Uganda National Airlines Company in July 2018.

The ratification of the agreements according to government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo, will put Uganda at equal legal footing with her partners in as far as implementation of these agreements is concerned and also signify Uganda’s sovereign intent to be bound by the terms of the agreements and her commitment to fully implement them.

“The bilateral air services agreements allow to the designated airlines of those countries to operate commercial flight that covers the transport of passengers and cargoes between that two countries. Also they normally regulate frequency and capacity of air services between countries, pricing and other commercial aspects.” He said.

Established in May 1976, Uganda Airlines was the flag carrier of Uganda, started operations in 1977 and was liquidated in May 2001. The commercialization of the revived airliner started in August to various destinations in Kenya, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Zanzibar.

The current flights include; Nairobi, Juba twice daily, Mogadishu three times daily, Dar-es-Salaam and Kilimanjaro once a day, Bujumbura and Mombasa thrice a week with two monthly promotional fares of Nairobi Return US$ 278, Juba Return US$ 225, Mogadishu Return US$ 590, Dar Return US$ 286, Bujumbura Return US$ 292, Mombasa Return US$ 325, Kilimanjaro Return USD 311 inclusive of taxes. But the passengers can pay in Ugandan currency as well.