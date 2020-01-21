The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has intensified mandatory standards enforcement in bakeries.

In the ongoing operations, UNBS sealed off bakery mixers of Mega Standard Supermarket, Capital Shoppers Supermaket, Tuskys supermarket, S andS Supermarket at Nkumba Close, Outlet bakery at Freedom City.

Others are Kaduwa supplies, Kasampa bakery at Bugwere market, Tumwebaze bakery at Indian headquarters and Golden bakery in Mbale, Sofrah bakery in Arua, Vision Bakery in Kiboga, Masindi Masters Bakers and Homeland bakery in Masindi for not complying with standards.

Enforcement following sensitization meeting held with supermarket owners on 30th October 2019, where the standards body cautioned supermarket owners against selling uncertified products.

The Standards body urged supermarket owners to ensure good hygiene of their supermarket premises most especially the fridges that store meat and ensure that expired products are off the shelf and avoid mixing expired products with non-expired products.

“Supermarket owners to ensure that food stuffs are not mixed with soaps or perfumes when displaying products on shelves, deal in only certified products and have quality personnel at their supermarkets and UNBS will train them at no cost.” Reads in part of the statement.

Routine inspections of all products covered under the mandatory standards are ongoing across the country and all those found working contrary to the UNBS Distinctive mark regulation, 2018 and hygiene standards will be held liable.