The Archbishop of the Church of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Stanley Ntagali has been hailed for preaching the gospel of unity, tolerance and reconciliation.

These were some of the descriptions of Archbishop Ntagali by various speakers at his farewell service at Christ Church Cathedral in North Karamoja Diocese. The service was attended by Bishop Giuseppe Filippi of Kotido Catholic Diocese and other leaders of different religious denominations attended the Service.

Rt Rev James Nasak the host Bishop commended the Archbishop for his passion of preaching the Gospel and for choosing Karamoja to do his Missionary work out of which fruits of salvation and reconciliation were harvested.

“Your emphasis on unity and reconciliation is one of the reasons we have our current peace and the same reason why all these people have come to receive you both today and yesterday,” Bishop Nasak said.

Bishop Giuseppe commended Archbishop Ntagali for promoting unity between Church of Uganda and other religious denominations.

“Your Grace, your active membership in Uganda Joint Christian Council and Inter Religious Council of Uganda is a clear manifestation of how you want the Church you lead and other denominations to join hands to serve the people of God, share values and development agenda,” Bishop Giuseppe said.

In his remarks, the Archbishop noted that he has a lot of passion for Karamoja region and called upon Christians to support their Children with education and health care.

“Let’s love our Children both boys and girls and give them the gift of education and health services,” Archbishop Ntagali said.

“Church of Uganda declared 2019 and now 2020 as Years of the Children. We are now focusing on advocating for the rights of Children to give them a firm foundation for them to gain confidence as they growth,” he said.

The Archbishop further implored the people of Karamoja to avoid early marriages and misuse of guns.

“In 2014, warriors were disarmed by UPDF. The former Warriors were becoming evangelists, now we are suddenly hearing that guns are coming back. I call upon you to come to Christ and focus on education because education is silent power,” he said.

He commissioned St Andrews SS Lobalangit in Karenga Sub County.

He noted that when the Church was starting, it began with schools and hospitals. “Educating our Children is one of the ways of preaching the Gospel & fighting against ignorance,” he said.