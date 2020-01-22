Dfcu Bank in partnership with Monitor Publications and Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) has flagged off the winners from last year’s Rising Woman Initiative for a three days study trip to Nairobi.

The group of 10 is expected to network and learn how they can drive their businesses forward. This is in addition to free business advisory services for one year from dfcu’s Women in Business Program.

Last year, dfcu Bank, Daily Monitor and Uganda Investment Authority sponsored the 2nd edition of the Rising Woman Initiative under the theme ‘Taking Your Business Ahead.’

The following women entrepreneurial groups emerged victorious in the competition; Western Silk, My Passion, Haziel Agencies, Living Love Ministries, Val Media Consultancy, AWA Foods, Sceck Consults, Aw Bamboo Enterprises Limited, Finem (U) Limited, Wegner Investment Limited.

Belinda Namutebi, Council Member of Dfcu Bank’s Women Advisory Council officiated at the flag-off; congratulating the entrepreneurs and urging them to take advantage of the study tour and the benefits of the Bank’s tailor made financial solutions for women.

Remarking during the flag-off, Victoria Byenkya, dfcu Bank’s Women in Business Manager said; “We see it as our duty to continue the momentum toward women’s empowerment, and we all have a role to play.”

“As women grow more comfortable with their finances, they are more likely to continue exploring the finance industry and all it has to offer in the future either as members of the workforce or clients,” she said.