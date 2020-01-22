Mbale District Woman Member of Parliament, Connie Nakyanze Galiwango is living in fear after an anonymous letter threatening her life was dropped at her home in Mbale town.

In the letter, the MP was asked to pay Shs30 million or risk getting killed. The unknown criminals are also threatening to burn the legislator’s home and also murder her whole family if she dares to report the matter to police.

It’s worth noting that this is the second time such a threatening letter has been dropped at her home in less than. Last year criminals dropped anonymous letter at the home in Mbale district demanding Shs400 million ransom.

Ms Galiwango subscribes to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and is one of the top politicians in the districts who advocate for Mbale Municipality to be elevated to city status come 2020/2021 financial year.

The MP is married to Hassan Wasswa Galiwango, the Director Finance and Administration at the National Resistance Movement-NRM party Secretariat.