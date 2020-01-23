Edward Golola has been sacked by Vipers SC after a shock defeat to Kajjansi United in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

A statement on the Vipers weboste read: “Vipers sports club announces that head coach Edward Golola and his entire technical team have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank Golola and his team for their work during their time at Vipers SC and to wish them success in the future.

“A caretaker technical team will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time coach.”