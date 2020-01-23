The outgoing head of the Executions and Bailiffs Division, Justice Duncan Gaswaga has formally handed over the reins of the Division to Justice Henrietta Wolayo.

In his handover report, Justice Gaswaga highlighted some of the Division’s achievements since he assumed office one and half years ago. These included; securing spacious office space, organising the archives and registry and establishing the court users committee.

Others included securing partnerships with development partners such as SUGAR-TAF, JLOS, LASPNET, IJM; weeding out exercise that saw 947 cases resolved in 2019, initiated monthly meetings of bailiffs, trainings; and supervision of their offices and warehouses and procuring furniture, installation of CCTV cameras, biometric system, court recording and other equipment, among others.

He said that funds had been secured for engaging and training bailiffs and for holding the Division’s first open day.

He tlauded the Judicial Officers and staff at the Division for the assistance rendered to him and wished his successor a successful stay.

Lady Justice Wolayo pledged to further the good work of her predecessor. “I intend to build on those reforms,” she said, adding that disappearance of files won’t happen under her watch.