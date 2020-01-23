The mother to the former Butaleja Woman MP, the late Cerinah Nabanda, has threatened to sue former state minister of information and communication technology (ICT), Aida Erios Nantaba over blatant blackmail and defamation utterances.

On Tuesday, Nantaba said that the mother to late Cerinah ,Alice Namulwa Mukasa told her that the killers of her daughter were out to end her life. The controversial MP said she received a phone call from Cerinah Nebanda’s mother and told her (Nantaba) that you are going to be killed by the same person who killed my daughter.

Nebanda died in 2012 and her death at the age of 24 sparked off political controversies in the country. A government chemist’s post-mortem report stated that cocaine, heroin, alcohol, and several other chemicals were found in Nebanda’s blood, intestinal tract, and tissue samples. At Nebanda’s funeral, however, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga rejected this report.

“Indeed I am very certain that you know very well that I have never in my life telephoned you, neither have I ever had any connection dealings with you whatsoever . For that matter, I cannot and will not be party to your renown continued immature political gimmicks,” Cerenah’s mother, Alice told journalists.

She urged the MP to retract blackmail utterances both in electronic and print media and on the floor of parliament in any case not later that Tuesday 28th January 2020. Failure to do that, Namulwa said she will instruct family lawyers to take legal action against her (Nantaba).

When contacted, the MP said there is evidence from telecom companies and ‘watch the space’.