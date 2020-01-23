The U.S. government has offered US$ 100,000 in response to the needs of disaster-affected people in Uganda as a result of extensive flooding and landslides. The Government of Uganda has requested international support.

Heavy rains and flooding that began in September 2019 have negatively impacted nearly 300,000 people across Uganda. The immediate needs of affected populations include blankets, shelter materials, soap, jerrycans, mosquito nets, medicine to treat water- and vector-borne disease, and food assistance.

According to Information Assistant, U.S. Mission Uganda, Dorothy Nanyonga, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Uganda is awarding the international disaster assistance funds to Catholic Relief Services (CRS) to support over 1,000 flood-affected individuals in the Rwenzori sub-region.

“Through the USAID award, CRS will provide emergency shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), and non-food items to communities with the greatest need in Bundibugyo.”

To ensure the U.S. assistance targets the most vulnerable households, CRS will coordinate with local government officials and affected communities and consult with marginalized groups such as women, children, persons with disabilities, and the elderly to adapt programming to their specific needs and challenges.

They will work with a local sub-partner, Caritas, to implement activities, with the secondary aim of strengthening Caritas’ capacity to respond to reoccurring disasters.

USAID will continue to liaise with the Ugandan government and relief agencies to determine the type and amount of potential additional assistance.