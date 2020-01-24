The Federation of Motorsport of Uganda (FMU) set to hold its presidential elections following the end of Dusman Okee’s term in office.

The election is scheduled to take place on February 1, 2020 at federation offices. The federation is currently led by former journalist Dusman Okee who is accused of maladministration among other accusations.

Okee defeated Jack Wavamunno by one vote in 2016 to become the FMU president.

Contestants in the hotly contested FMU presidential elections include; Ruparelia Dipu and Geoffrey Nsamba, a city lawyer and an active rally competitor, Jack Wavamunno and former president George Kagimu.

Dusman Okee is also seeking re-election for another four-year term but former rally driver Dipu Ruparelia, is the favourite to unseat the incumbent.

According to the Observer, Okee is accused for hijacking the FMU secretariat and other influential departments and singlehandedly run the federation. He has killed all the structures and virtually become the federation’s finance, audit and spokesman in the three years.

In the process of his leadership, Okee has clashed with his executives including Jeff Kabagambe (vice technical), Joseph Mwangala (secretary general), Herbert Rutagerwa (finance) and Haj Hamid Ggombe (vice administration).

In fact, Ggombe informally quit after Okee stampeded his role of overseeing major events such as Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally. While others opted to keep a low profile, Kabagambe resisted Okee’s interference.

Recently when contacted, Okee dismissed all accusations described it as malice spearheaded by his competitors.