It was all joy and smiles as Kampala Parents School’s administrators, teachers, students, parents and well-wishers on Friday gathered to jubilate the performance of the school in the 2019 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) examinations that had all the school’s candidates pass to join secondary education this year.

The celebrations had gatherers enjoy eats, drinks, games and entertainment as the school that admits pupils from all classes of society remains one of the best performing in the country year-in-year out.

Younger singer, Patrick Ssenyonjo aka Fresh Kid and a pupil at the same school admitted on the compassionate grounds through the school’s corporate social responsibility, thrilled the guests with his songs.

Speaking at the thanksgiving ceremony held at the school’s premises in Naguru, Rev Canon Michael Mukhwana, the Vicar at St. Andrews Church, Bukoto said: “It’s so important to celebrate the victory and any milestone we achieve in life but not forgetting that all success come the Lord.”

The reverend attributed the school’s performance to God’s intervention given that the candidates were presented to the Almighty before they sat for examinations. They passed in Division 1 and Division 2. The school registered 172 First grades while 54 attained Division 2. 15 scored 4 aggregates, 16 had five aggregates and 22 candidates got six aggregates.

“I am so glad that the school could organize this thanksgiving for the children and parents to able to celebrate the victory that God gave them. It is very important that we celebrate our victory,” said. Canon Mukhwana, who urged other schools to appreciate students who excel in academics and co-curricular activities to motivate others.

Rajiv Ruparelia, the school director, attributed the good academic performance to God’s great mercy, dedicated teachers, highly disciplined and God-fearing pupils and an enabling academic environment provided by the school where all facilities are available.

Rajiv urged the student joining Senior One this year to remain positive and keep the school’s spirit “You have embarked on a new journey. Keep yourselves positive. Keep the great KPS spirit and when you join your new secondary schools, keep all the positive things Kampala Parents’ School taught you. Go become a Kampala Parents’ School ambassador,” said Rajiv.

He also said the school would introduce more co-curricular activities this year.

He also appreciates the school’s Principal, Daphine Kato, teachers and parents for keeping it a top school in the country.