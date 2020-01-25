The COMESA Regional Association of Energy Regulators for Eastern and Southern Africa (RAERESA) is developing a framework which will act as the regulatory oversight for the electricity sector in the region. The association believes the framework will help control the area and enhance the efficiency of regional power trading on the continent.

As a way of moving this process, COMESA/RAERESA has conducted a regional consultative workshop for the study to develop a framework for regulatory oversights for the regional electricity market in Eastern and Southern Africa and the Indian ocean region under the EU funded Enhancement of Sustainable Regional Energy Markets (ESREM) Project.

Energy Economist at COMESA Secretariat Mr. Chileshe Malama, who represented the organization at the workshop, said formulation of the framework was important as it will help regulate the regional energy markets.

He noted that energy plays a critical role in developing the region and significant investments have taken place in the sector, resulting in many ongoing projects in power generation and transmission.

“A regional framework is required to facilitate regional power trading as it would provide requirements and guidelines for handling the various issues that would arise at regional level,” Mr Malama added.

The workshop was officially opened by Senior Energy officer in the Ministry of Energy of Tanzania, Mr. Emillian Nyanda who indicated that the outcome of the workshop would help the COMESA-EAC-SADC region to develop and grow its energy production and market.

EU Tanzania delegation Head of Natural Resources Ms Jenny CORREIA NUNES indicated that the goal of the seven million Euro ESREM project is to promote a regional energy market, with the dual objectives of attracting investment and encourage sustainable development.

Participants to the workshop held 22 – 23rd January 2020 in Dar es Salaam were drawn from Members of the regional power pools, regulatory agencies, Regional centers of renewable energy and energy efficiency. Representatives from Ministries of Energy from Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Kenya and Lesotho also attend the consultative workshop. Others were from Malawi, Madagascar, Mauritius, Namibia Rwanda, Seychelles, Sudan, South Sudan, the Host Tanzania, Tunisia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.